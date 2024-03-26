NXRA

Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

SıralamaNo.955

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.01%

Dövriyyə Təklifi1,021,637,019.9812145

Maksimum Təklif2,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat1,148,565,277.9922845

Dövriyyə Faizi0.5108%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.28821044968834403,2024-03-26

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.0085308594974808,2025-04-07

İctimai BlokçeynETH

Sektor

Sosial Media

