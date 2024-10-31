MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

SıralamaNo.184

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.95%

Dövriyyə Təklifi2,676,888,888.2

Maksimum Təklif8,888,888,888

Ümumi Təchizat8,888,888,888

Dövriyyə Faizi0.3011%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

İctimai BlokçeynETH

Sosial Media

