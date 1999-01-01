MILLE

Mille is a groundbreaking, diversified decentralized app ecosystem, encompassing features such as a decentralized wallet, SWAP one-click exchange system, decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, digital collectibles (NFTs), metaverse, lottery pool benefits, market prediction system, Mille chain, cross-chain services, grounded ecology, decentralized lending services, and LaunchPad incubator. Our mission is to drive the development of blockchain technology and offer users a secure, efficient, and convenient digital ecosystem.

SıralamaNo.

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0

Dövriyyə Təklifi--

Maksimum Təklif0

Ümumi Təchizat200,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi,

Ən Aşağı Qiymət,

İctimai BlokçeynBSC

Sektor

