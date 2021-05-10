ICP

The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

SıralamaNo.36

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı0.0008%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)12.20%

Dövriyyə Təklifi533,599,201.8353992

Maksimum Təklif∞

Ümumi Təchizat533,599,201.8353992

Dövriyyə Faizi%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi750.73047694,2021-05-10

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0,2021-05-10

İctimai BlokçeynICP

Sosial Media

