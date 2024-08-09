FUCOIN
WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.
AdFUCOIN
SıralamaNo.1876
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%
Dövriyyə Təklifi194,529,579,979
Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat10,000,000,000,000
Dövriyyə Faizi0.0194%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.000362901063758805,2025-02-07
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000000039581112066,2024-08-09
İctimai BlokçeynBSC
TəqdimatWHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.
Sektor
Sosial Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.