FUCOIN

WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.

AdFUCOIN

SıralamaNo.1876

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%

Dövriyyə Təklifi194,529,579,979

Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat10,000,000,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.0194%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.000362901063758805,2025-02-07

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000000039581112066,2024-08-09

İctimai BlokçeynBSC

TəqdimatWHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.

MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
Axtarın
Favoritlər
FUCOIN/USDT
FU Coin
----
--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (FUCOIN)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Məlumatlar
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Bazar Ticarətləri
Spot
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
FUCOIN/USDT
FU Coin
--
--‎--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (FUCOIN)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Məlumatlar
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
network_iconAnormal Şəbəkə
Xətt 1
Onlayn Müştəri Xidməti
Loading...