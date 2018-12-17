CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

SıralamaNo.39

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı0.0007%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.13%

Dövriyyə Təklifi26,571,560,696

Maksimum Təklif100,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat97,543,210,869

Dövriyyə Faizi0.2657%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

İctimai BlokçeynETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.