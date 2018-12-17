CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

AdCRO

SıralamaNo.39

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı0.0007%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.13%

Dövriyyə Təklifi26,571,560,696

Maksimum Təklif100,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat97,543,210,869

Dövriyyə Faizi0.2657%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

İctimai BlokçeynETH

TəqdimatCrypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.

MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
Axtarın
Favoritlər
CRO/USDT
Cronos
----
--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (CRO)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Məlumatlar
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Bazar Ticarətləri
Spot
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
CRO/USDT
Cronos
--
--‎--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (CRO)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Məlumatlar
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
network_iconAnormal Şəbəkə
Xətt 1
Onlayn Müştəri Xidməti
Loading...