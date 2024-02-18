CROWN
CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.
AdCROWN
SıralamaNo.4086
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%
Dövriyyə Təklifi0
Maksimum Təklif140,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat140,000,000
Dövriyyə Faizi0%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.09966299462796908,2025-04-27
İctimai BlokçeynETH
TəqdimatCROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.
Sektor
Sosial Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.