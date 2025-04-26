CORN

Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

AdCORN

SıralamaNo.656

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.38%

Dövriyyə Təklifi525,000,000

Maksimum Təklif2,100,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat2,100,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.25%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.079342336947006,2025-05-11

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26

İctimai BlokçeynETH

Sektor

Sosial Media

