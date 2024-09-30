CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

SıralamaNo.170

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı0.0001%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%

Dövriyyə Təklifi187,495,034,775,398

Maksimum Təklif203,672,960,023,058

Ümumi Təchizat203,672,952,644,644.2

Dövriyyə Faizi0.9205%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

İctimai BlokçeynBSC

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.