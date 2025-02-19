CGX
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
SıralamaNo.2665
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.03%
Dövriyyə Təklifi173,198,643
Maksimum Təklif1,000,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat1,000,000,000
Dövriyyə Faizi0.1731%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20
İctimai BlokçeynRONIN
