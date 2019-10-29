BTM

Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

AdBTM

SıralamaNo.1576

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.01%

Dövriyyə Təklifi1,640,515,591.91

Maksimum Təklif2,100,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat2,100,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.7811%

Buraxılış Tarixi2019-10-29 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət0.038 USDT

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi1.174780011177063,2018-04-24

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09

İctimai BlokçeynETH

TəqdimatBytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.