"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market. BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems. BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."

SıralamaNo.1698

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.05%

Dövriyyə Təklifi189,477,711

Maksimum Təklif998,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat998,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.1898%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi28940.090264703733,2025-01-20

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00896728097215095,2025-04-09

İctimai BlokçeynBASE

