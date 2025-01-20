BSX

"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market. BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems. BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."

AdBSX

SıralamaNo.1698

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.05%

Dövriyyə Təklifi189,477,711

Maksimum Təklif998,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat998,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.1898%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi28940.090264703733,2025-01-20

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00896728097215095,2025-04-09

İctimai BlokçeynBASE

Təqdimat"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market. BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems. BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.

MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
Axtarın
Favoritlər
BSX/USDT
BSX Protocol
----
--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (BSX)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Məlumatlar
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Bazar Ticarətləri
Spot
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
BSX/USDT
BSX Protocol
--
--‎--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (BSX)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Məlumatlar
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
network_iconAnormal Şəbəkə
Xətt 1
Onlayn Müştəri Xidməti
Loading...