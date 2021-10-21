BNC

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

SıralamaNo.1240

Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)7,98%

Dövriyyə Təklifi44 514 019,97088336

Maksimum Təklif80 000 000

Ümumi Təchizat80 000 000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.5564%

Buraxılış Tarixi2021-10-21 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi6.767289497189354,2021-11-04

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0,2021-10-21

