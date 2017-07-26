BNB

What is Binance Coin? BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad.

SıralamaNo.5

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı0.028%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)1,421.44%

Dövriyyə Təklifi140,887,947.54

Maksimum Təklif0

Ümumi Təchizat140,887,947.54

Dövriyyə Faizi%

Buraxılış Tarixi2017-07-26 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət0.15 USDT

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi793.3505040971822,2024-12-04

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.09610939770936966,2017-08-01

İctimai BlokçeynBNB

Hüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.

