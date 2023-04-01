mexc
How to Buy NMOON (NMOON) Guide

Update: 2023-04-01 07:06:03

Looking for how to buy crypto? Not sure how to do that? No worries! MEXC offers a large variety of methods. You can easily buy NMOON (NMOON) with the lowest fees and highest security levels anywhere MEXC is available. Learn how to buy NMOON (NMOON) with the MEXC Exchange and MEXC App now.

1

Create a free account on MEXC Crypto Exchange via website or the app to buy NMOON Coin.

Your MEXC account is the easiest gateway into buying crypto. But before you can buy NMOON (NMOON) , you’ll need to open an account and pass KYC (Verify Identification).

2

Choose how you want to buy the NMOON (NMOON) crypto tokens.

Click on the “Buy Crypto” link on the top left of the MEXC website navigation, which will show the available methods in your region.

For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy NMOON (NMOON) on the spot market.

A.Credit/Debit Card Purchase

If you are a new user, this is the easiest option to purchase NMOON (NMOON). MEXC supports both Visa and MasterCard.

B.P2P/OTC Trading

Buy NMOON (NMOON) directly from other users with MEXC peer-to-peer service. We offer top-quality service and support worldwide. All orders and transactions are protected by escrow and MEXC.

C.Global Bank Transfer

Instantly Deposit USD via SEPA and FPS with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase NMOON.

D.Third-party Payment

MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase NMOON.

3

Store or use your NMOON (NMOON) on MEXC.

Now that you bought your crypto, you can hold it in your MEXC Account Wallet or send it somewhere else via blockchain transfer. You can also trade for other crypto or stake it on MEXC Earning Products for passive income (MX Defi, Savings, Kickstarter).

Want to keep an eye on coin prices? Visit our spot markets and add favorite coin pairs to bookmarks.

4

Trade NMOON (NMOON) on MEXC.

Trading crypto such as NMOON on MEXC is easy and intuitive. Millions of crypto users trust our platform. You only need to complete a few steps to execute a crypto trade. Simply watch our comprehensive video guide on how to trade NMOON:

$ -- USD

Buy cryptocurrencies like NMOON quickly and securely. On MEXC, you can buy cryptocurrency with a credit card or other payment method, or trade between various cryptocurrencies across markets, include spot and derivatives like futures, perpetual swaps and options.

Various Ways to Trade NMOON in Futures and Margin

After you register on MEXC and successfully purchase first USDT or NMOON tokens, you can start trading derivatives such as NMOON futures to gain higher income. You also can try margin trading.

How to start derivatives trading easily?

Not sure how to start trading derivatives? In MEXC Learn, you will find step-by-step guides on how to successfully execute futures trades.

Information

Buy cryptocurrencies like NMOON quickly and securely. On MEXC, you can buy cryptocurrency with a credit card, global bank transfer(SWIFT), P2P trading and third-party payment(Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo) or trade between various cryptocurrencies across markets, including spot and derivatives like futures, perpetual swaps and options.

