2

Choose how you want to buy the MINA 3X Short (MINA3S) crypto tokens.

Click on the “Buy Crypto” link on the top left of the MEXC website navigation, which will show the available methods in your region.

For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy MINA 3X Short (MINA3S) on the spot market.

A. Credit/Debit Card Purchase

If you are a new user, this is the easiest option to purchase MINA 3X Short (MINA3S). MEXC supports both Visa and MasterCard.

B. P2P/OTC Trading

Buy MINA 3X Short (MINA3S) directly from other users with MEXC peer-to-peer service. We offer top-quality service and support worldwide. All orders and transactions are protected by escrow and MEXC.

C. Global Bank Transfer

Instantly Deposit USD via SWIFT, Wire, PIX and ACH with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase MINA 3X Short.

D. Third-party Payment

MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase MINA 3X Short.