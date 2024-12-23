سعر Ycash (YEC)
سعر Ycash (YEC) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.091623. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 1.45M. يتم تحديث سعر YEC مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Ycash الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.96K
- تغيير سعر Ycash خلال اليوم هو +4.69%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 15.84M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر YEC مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر YEC.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Ycash مقابل USD هو $ +0.00410184 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Ycash مقابل USD هو $ +0.0735941590 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Ycash مقابل USD هو $ +0.1214109658 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Ycash مقابل USD هو $ +0.055553831520701484 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00410184
|+4.69%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0735941590
|+80.32%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.1214109658
|+132.51%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.055553831520701484
|+154.02%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Ycash: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-1.61%
+4.69%
+8.76%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped a 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. Bitcoin is truly revolutionary, but it suffers from several problems, including the following two key problems: The Privacy Problem. Bitcoin lacks privacy. The whole world can see all of your transactions. The Distribution Problem. The ongoing initial distribution of bitcoin (via "mining") is dominated by manufacturers of specialized computer hardware and their business partners. Zcash improved upon Bitcoin by implementing a revolutionary solution to The Privacy Problem. But The Distribution Problem remains. By building upon the Zcash codebase, Ycash leverages Zcash's solution to The Privacy Problem. And by aggressively pursuing mining on commodity hardware by all available means, including periodic changes to Ycash's mining algorithm, Ycash aims to address The Distribution Problem. We believe that addressing The Distribution Problem is necessary for a digital currency to achieve widespread, grassroots adoption. As one engineer working on Ycash put it, if the mining process is largely controlled by specialized hardware created by a far-off foreign manufacturer, the coin seems "distant". Mining is an important way for users to participate in a digital currency's community, and mining on commodity hardware opens up the mining process up to a much larger group of users. Another key component of Ycash's approach to addressing The Distribution Problem is upholding a promise that originated from Zcash: that 90% of the coins would be distributed via the mining process. The structure of the Ycash Development Fund upholds that promise: With 5% of the coins starting at block height 570,000 going to the Ycash Development Fund (managed by the nonprofit Ycash Foundation), 90% of the total 21 million Ycash coins will be allocated via the free market mining process. But there are several other coins that also build upon the Zcash codebase and are also trying to address The Distribution Problem; what makes Ycash different? The answer goes back to Ycash's shared blockchain history with Zcash. Ycash is the only coin that is also a chain fork of Zcash. So, not only does Ycash build upon the codebase of Zcash like many other coins, it also uniquely builds upon Zcash's blockchain too. Therefore, the Zcash community, including the world-class engineers and cryptographers at the Electric Coin Company, have a vested interest in Ycash's success (to the extent that those individuals hold Zcash at the time of the Zcash/Ycash split). Ycash is standing on the shoulders of two giants: Bitcoin and Zcash. We will aggressively compete with both (and all other digital currencies) for user and merchant adoption.
|1 YEC إلى AUD
A$0.14568057
|1 YEC إلى GBP
￡0.07238217
|1 YEC إلى EUR
€0.08704185
|1 YEC إلى USD
$0.091623
|1 YEC إلى MYR
RM0.41047104
|1 YEC إلى TRY
₺3.22421337
|1 YEC إلى JPY
¥14.33350212
|1 YEC إلى RUB
₽9.41517948
|1 YEC إلى INR
₹7.787955
|1 YEC إلى IDR
Rp1,477.79011569
|1 YEC إلى PHP
₱5.3691078
|1 YEC إلى EGP
￡E.4.65811332
|1 YEC إلى BRL
R$0.55706784
|1 YEC إلى CAD
C$0.13102089
|1 YEC إلى BDT
৳10.90222077
|1 YEC إلى NGN
₦141.61159257
|1 YEC إلى UAH
₴3.82617648
|1 YEC إلى VES
Bs4.672773
|1 YEC إلى PKR
Rs25.39423068
|1 YEC إلى KZT
₸47.91974523
|1 YEC إلى THB
฿3.14175267
|1 YEC إلى TWD
NT$2.98965849
|1 YEC إلى CHF
Fr0.08154447
|1 YEC إلى HKD
HK$0.71191071
|1 YEC إلى MAD
.د.م0.91806246