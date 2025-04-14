سعر Yachts Coin (YTC)
سعر Yachts Coin (YTC) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.0030717. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 3.07M. يتم تحديث سعر YTC مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Yachts Coin الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر Yachts Coin خلال اليوم هو +0.32%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.91M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر YTC مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر YTC.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Yachts Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Yachts Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Yachts Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Yachts Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.32%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Yachts Coin: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.35%
+0.32%
+68.19%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
