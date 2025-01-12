سعر Waltonchain (WTC)
سعر Waltonchain (WTC) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 14.00K. يتم تحديث سعر WTC مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Waltonchain الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.65K
- تغيير سعر Waltonchain خلال اليوم هو +6.73%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 29.18M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر WTC مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر WTC.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Waltonchain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Waltonchain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Waltonchain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Waltonchain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+6.73%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|+14.90%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-14.82%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Waltonchain: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-6.08%
+6.73%
+23.74%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Waltonchain is a genuine, trustworthy and traceable business ecosystem with complete data sharing and absolute information transparency. It is created by the combination of technologies of RFID and blockchain, which push forwards the integration of block chain and the Internet of Things. Waltonchain combines blockchain with IoT (specifically RFID) to create a management system for supply chains. The project is named after Charlie Walton, the inventor of RFID technology and a pioneer in the space. Logistics systems are complex and commonly involve several different parties. As these systems grow, it becomes increasingly tough for businesses in the same vertical to coordinate with each other. On top of that, individual entities may have different processes that further hinder the ability to transfer data back and forth. Waltonchain uses RFID identification to track products during each step of production and distribution. The data associated with each item is stored on an immutable blockchain that ensures its accuracy no matter where in the process it is.The Waltonchain team is loaded with supply chain experience. Do Sanghyuk, one of the co-founders, was previously the Director of the Korean Standard Products Association. The other co-founder, Xu Fangcheng was the Supply Chain Management Director of Septwolves Group Ltd. The team is getting support from their Chief Scientist Advisor, Kim Sukku – a former vice president of Samsung. Waltonchain has no shortage of partnerships – several of which are with Chinese provincial governments. The team is working with the Fujian government to create a “smart maritime” blockchain incubator, and with the Jinhu government to build smart air purification and monitoring systems. The Waltonchain architecture makes use of a novel consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-Stake & Trust (PoST). Waltonchain innovates on the traditional proof-of-stake (PoS) model and integrates a node reputation based system into the consensus mechanism. PoST provides for adjustable difficulty for each node, to ensure that integrity in the ecosystem is rewarded. Waltonchain also gives sub-chain developers the option to choose their own consensus mechanism, for example, sub-chains can strictly just have PoS as a consensus mechanism, and not PoST. Waltonchain, by use of its RFID technology, has introduced a novel way with which blockchain can solve not only the inefficiencies found with supply chain management, but also IoT.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 WTC إلى AUD
A$--
|1 WTC إلى GBP
￡--
|1 WTC إلى EUR
€--
|1 WTC إلى USD
$--
|1 WTC إلى MYR
RM--
|1 WTC إلى TRY
₺--
|1 WTC إلى JPY
¥--
|1 WTC إلى RUB
₽--
|1 WTC إلى INR
₹--
|1 WTC إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 WTC إلى PHP
₱--
|1 WTC إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 WTC إلى BRL
R$--
|1 WTC إلى CAD
C$--
|1 WTC إلى BDT
৳--
|1 WTC إلى NGN
₦--
|1 WTC إلى UAH
₴--
|1 WTC إلى VES
Bs--
|1 WTC إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 WTC إلى KZT
₸--
|1 WTC إلى THB
฿--
|1 WTC إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 WTC إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 WTC إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 WTC إلى MAD
.د.م--