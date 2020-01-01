توكنوميكس Utility Cjournal (UCJL)
What is the project about? CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. CJournal provides first-hand blockchain news to help you understand thelatestcryptocurrency trends. $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
What makes your project unique? Blockchain technology's smart contracts enable journalism to return to a value-drivenapproach to journalism. Decentralized blockchain technology can be used to managemanyaspects of the media that previously could only be handled by organisations. Every user onthe blockchain can access all platform information. As a result the distribution of advertising, copyright protection and payment of authors is more open, accurate and direct. Inthis newmodel, the value of the journalism becomes the most important factor for mediaorganizations or individuals to consider in order to make profits. At the same time, CJournal will aggregate news and articles from more than 300 well-knownwebsites, new sources will be added regularly. All articles published are manually screenedby editors and sorted by CJournal's algorithm to help you prioritize topics, events andtrendsof interest.
What can your token be used for? $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Utility Cjournal (UCJL)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Utility Cjournal (UCJL): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Utility Cjournal (UCJL) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن UCJL التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن UCJL التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس UCJL، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن UCJL!
