معلومات Unitus (UIS)

Unitus comes from the English word United. The name was inspired by the idea of bringing together smaller cryptocurrencies and its communities into a larger group. Unitus runs on multiple algorithms - Lyra2RE2, Skein, Qubit, X11 and Yescrypt. All algorithms can be merge-mined (AuxPoW). There is a 1 minute block time for Unitus with each algorithm having its turn after every 5 minutes. There is no pre-mine or ICO for Unitus and the coins were distributed purely from mining rewards.