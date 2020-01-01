توكنوميكس Ultrapro (UPRO)
معلومات Ultrapro (UPRO)
What is the project about? Ultrapro Blockchain technology is a decentralized and distributed ledger system that allows multiple parties to maintain a shared database without the need for a central authority. It provides transparency, immutability, and security, making it a powerful tool for various industries. UltraPro is a leading provider of cutting-edge blockchain solutions, revolutionizing industries through transformative technology.
What makes your project unique? Ultrapro Blockchain, a leading innovator in blockchain technology, focuses on efficiency, security, and accessibility, delivering societal benefits while propelling the blockchain sector and paving the way for decentralized possibilities. Instantaneous Transactions: UPRO uses advanced blockchain architecture for instant transaction confirmations, making it suitable for everyday transactions and high-frequency trading. Uncompromising Security: UPRO prioritizes security in cryptocurrency, using advanced cryptographic methods for swift transactions and robust features to protect users' assets from potential threats. Decentralized governance: It empowers UPRO holders to propose and vote on protocol enhancements, fostering community and ownership among stakeholders and determining the platform's future.
History of your project.
What’s next for your project?
Ultrapro Wallet: It is a secure, user-friendly decentralized app for storing, managing, and interacting with various cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications, offering a secure and user-friendly experience. Here are some key features of Ultrapro Wallet: Multi-Currency Support: Ultrapro Wallet supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies including UPRO, allowing users to store and manage different assets in one place. Security: The wallet is built with a strong emphasis on security. Additionally, users can enable biometric authentication for an extra layer of protection. Stake UPRO: To earn passive revenue, users can stake their UPRO in any of Ultrapro Wallet's different plans. DApp Browser: The built-in dApp browser lets users interact with decentralized applications. Swap: It offers a convenient built-in swapping feature, allowing users to seamlessly exchange one cryptocurrency for another directly within the wallet interface. QR Payments: Ultrapro Wallet facilitates QR code payments using UPRO, streamlining transactions. This feature simplifies the payment process, making it convenient for both merchants and individuals. Shopping & Other Utilities: Ultrapro Wallet offers shopping on 120+ online brands, Mobile recharge, Ticket and Hotel Bookings utilizing UPRO via utility.ultrapro.live.
What can your token be used for?
توكنوميكس Ultrapro (UPRO) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Ultrapro (UPRO)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Ultrapro (UPRO): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Ultrapro (UPRO) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن UPRO التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن UPRO التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس UPRO، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن UPRO!
توقعات سعر UPRO
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه UPRO؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار UPRO الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.