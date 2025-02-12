سعر The Essential Coin (ESC)
سعر The Essential Coin (ESC) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر ESC مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق The Essential Coin الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 14.68
- تغيير سعر The Essential Coin خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر ESC مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر ESC.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر The Essential Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر The Essential Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر The Essential Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر The Essential Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-10.14%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-11.97%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر The Essential Coin: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-7.61%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What Is The Essential Coin (ESC)? The Essential Coin is a utility ecosystem that provides rewards to long term holders. The Essential Coin is focused on continuous, sustainable and steady growth. Our main objective is to offer as much value and utility to our community members as possible. Our roadmap includes a governance system that will enable you to have a say in the project’s decisions, a staking platform, farming tools to earn more income, an advanced NFT Marketplace (named Epoch) where you can mint, trade, showcase, auction and stake your NFTs, and a swap platform, all of which will be centrally connected to the ESC token. We also have a set of unique physical NFTs which our members can buy and trade on our platform. We aim to put our tokens to real life use to keep generating new revenue streams for the holders! The Essential Team Our team is international, consisting of people with various expertise and proven track records. We have experienced developers, marketing and promotions managers, graphic designers, and international liaisons. More importantly, we have a bonded relationship that is necessary to keep us going to deliver as promised. The team is doxxed and has been KYCed with various organizations. Project Security The Essential Coin project smart contract is now locked for 52 years thus no changes are possible to any taxes and no transfer of ownership is possible resulting in a secure environment for our investors, we have effectively renounced our ownership. There are no ownership privileges available to the contract owner/team. The Essential Coin does not have a single dev wallet which controls the project. The marketing wallet is a multi-sig Gnosis Safe which requires multiple approvals to carry out any transaction. What makes The Essential Coin unique? ESC has delivered what has been said and described in the roadmap and will keep delivering. The project has completed two audits by reputed firms, Certik and TechRate with no critical findings and passed those audits with flying colors. The ownership of the contract is renounced so no owner privileges are available to the team. With many utilities planned our ultimate goal is to have our own BLOCKCHAIN and become one of the top ten altcoin. The Essential Coin (ESC) has been listed on Lbank (CEX) and plans to list on many other exchanges.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 ESC إلى AUD
A$--
|1 ESC إلى GBP
￡--
|1 ESC إلى EUR
€--
|1 ESC إلى USD
$--
|1 ESC إلى MYR
RM--
|1 ESC إلى TRY
₺--
|1 ESC إلى JPY
¥--
|1 ESC إلى RUB
₽--
|1 ESC إلى INR
₹--
|1 ESC إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 ESC إلى PHP
₱--
|1 ESC إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 ESC إلى BRL
R$--
|1 ESC إلى CAD
C$--
|1 ESC إلى BDT
৳--
|1 ESC إلى NGN
₦--
|1 ESC إلى UAH
₴--
|1 ESC إلى VES
Bs--
|1 ESC إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 ESC إلى KZT
₸--
|1 ESC إلى THB
฿--
|1 ESC إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 ESC إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 ESC إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 ESC إلى MAD
.د.م--