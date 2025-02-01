سعر TCAP (TCAP)
سعر TCAP (TCAP) المباشر لليوم هو USD 375.59. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر TCAP مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق TCAP الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 4.88K
- تغيير سعر TCAP خلال اليوم هو +1.23%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر TCAP مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر TCAP.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر TCAP مقابل USD هو $ +4.56 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر TCAP مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر TCAP مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر TCAP مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +4.56
|+1.23%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر TCAP: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.07%
+1.23%
--
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is TCAP? For cryptocurrency traders, funds, DeFi users, and insitutions, TCAP is an ERC-20 compatible smart contract that tokenizes real-time Total Market Capitalization from all cryptocurrencies and tokens listed on the most reputable crypto data providers in the world. Combining blockchain technology with the process of data aggregation, raw market capitalization data can be brought to market via crosscollateralized, asset nominal tokenization. Asset nominal tokenization starts with the process of taking a data metric, such as Total Market Capitalization. This metric is then set to a divisor of 10,000,000,000. The new, nominal asset token value now trades in lockstep with the underlying data metric it tracks. Collateralizing the new smart contract against multiple assets like ETH or DAI provides the security that this new tokenized asset is backed by a set of rules and collateral enforced by an Ethereum smart contract, thereby tokenizing total market capitalization. For example, if the total crypto market cap resides at 3.5 trillion dollars. We then add a divisor to that number, just like the S&P 500 or any major financial index would. The price calculation for TCAP is as follows: cc = $3,500,000,000,000 dd = 10,000,000,000 rr = \frac{c}{d} d c = $350.00 Where cc is the total cryptocurrency market cap, dd is the divisor and rr is the TCAP token price. TCAPs are then minted upon being collateralized by an underlying asset, such as ETH or DAI. What the user receives in return is a newly minted asset nominalized token that moves in real time to the penny of the underlying total market cap metric our TCAP Smart Contract is tracking. Each TCAP is algorithmically collateralized by a corresponding amount of ETH/ or DAI needed to appropriately back each token by >200%, thus creating price exposure to the entire cryptocurrency sector with the single push of a button. How to Use TCAP? Mint TCAP: https://app.cryptex.finance/ Trade TCAP: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/pools/base/0x2B70CeA59a418d77265482564610EF4D681D5ad6 What makes TCAP unique? While referenced and quoted every day by millions of people within the investment community as one of the key metrics measuring the expansions and declines transpiring in the space, Total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization has no means or ability to be minted in real-time form, until now.
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 TCAP إلى AUD
A$600.944
|1 TCAP إلى GBP
￡300.472
|1 TCAP إلى EUR
€360.5664
|1 TCAP إلى USD
$375.59
|1 TCAP إلى MYR
RM1,671.3755
|1 TCAP إلى TRY
₺13,408.563
|1 TCAP إلى JPY
¥58,291.568
|1 TCAP إلى RUB
₽37,021.9063
|1 TCAP إلى INR
₹32,563.653
|1 TCAP إلى IDR
Rp6,157,212.1296
|1 TCAP إلى PHP
₱21,941.9678
|1 TCAP إلى EGP
￡E.18,862.1298
|1 TCAP إلى BRL
R$2,193.4456
|1 TCAP إلى CAD
C$544.6055
|1 TCAP إلى BDT
৳45,780.6651
|1 TCAP إلى NGN
₦580,508.1481
|1 TCAP إلى UAH
₴15,654.5912
|1 TCAP إلى VES
Bs21,784.22
|1 TCAP إلى PKR
Rs104,737.0274
|1 TCAP إلى KZT
₸194,503.0374
|1 TCAP إلى THB
฿12,691.1861
|1 TCAP إلى TWD
NT$12,371.9346
|1 TCAP إلى CHF
Fr341.7869
|1 TCAP إلى HKD
HK$2,925.8461
|1 TCAP إلى MAD
.د.م3,767.1677