سعر Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM)
سعر Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.101109. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 90.49M. يتم تحديث سعر TJRM مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Tajir Tech Hub الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 448.04K
- تغيير سعر Tajir Tech Hub خلال اليوم هو +7.19%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 897.14M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر TJRM مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر TJRM.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Tajir Tech Hub مقابل USD هو $ +0.00677884 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Tajir Tech Hub مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Tajir Tech Hub مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Tajir Tech Hub مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00677884
|+7.19%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Tajir Tech Hub: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.14%
+7.19%
--
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Empowering Global Trade with AI and Blockchain. TJRM is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a complete ecosystem that connects businesses to the blockchain and crypto world. Here's a summary of what we offer: Decentralized Wallet: TJRM will provide a decentralized wallet for acquiring, sending, and receiving digital currencies. Central Trading Platform (TajirCrypto.com): This platform allows for trading and exchanging digital currencies with fiat currencies, offering prizes and rewards to traders. Tajir Cards: These are ATM cards that let you withdraw your cryptocurrency and pay anywhere in the world. Users also enjoy discounts and rewards when using these cards for purchases. Letter of Guarantee Service: This system helps traders worldwide with importing and exporting goods. Payments are only released when the buyer confirms the goods meet the agreed specifications. Payments are only issued when the buyer confirms that the goods have arrived in compliance with the agreed specifications. A specialized team will follow up on this process to ensure its smoothness with a strategy that guarantees the rights of all parties quickly and at reduced costs through blockchain technology and agents working with us in various countries around the world. Tajir GPT AI Program: This AI-based program offers free advice and step-by-step guidance to TJRM holders on how to start or solve problems in their projects. Educational Courses: Free courses for TJRM holders and paid courses on topics related to trading, commerce, and investment for both beginners and experts. Educational Games: Tajir Media aims to educate future generations about trade and economics through entertaining and educational games where TJRM is used as the in-game currency. Product Digitization: An innovative method to track goods and products digitally from manufacturing to end consumer, preventing fraud, forgery, and imitation. This method is expected to be widely adopted by global brands. Profit Sharing & Governance: TJRM holders can stake their tokens to earn a share of the project's profits and losses. Holders also have voting rights on critical project decisions via a special voting page.
|1 TJRM إلى AUD
A$0.16278549
|1 TJRM إلى GBP
￡0.08290938
|1 TJRM إلى EUR
€0.09807573
|1 TJRM إلى USD
$0.101109
|1 TJRM إلى MYR
RM0.4549905
|1 TJRM إلى TRY
₺3.58229187
|1 TJRM إلى JPY
¥15.80030343
|1 TJRM إلى RUB
₽10.35962814
|1 TJRM إلى INR
₹8.75401722
|1 TJRM إلى IDR
Rp1,657.52432496
|1 TJRM إلى PHP
₱5.91993195
|1 TJRM إلى EGP
￡E.5.07769398
|1 TJRM إلى BRL
R$0.6167649
|1 TJRM إلى CAD
C$0.14559696
|1 TJRM إلى BDT
৳12.2847435
|1 TJRM إلى NGN
₦157.49041167
|1 TJRM إلى UAH
₴4.25769999
|1 TJRM إلى VES
Bs5.459886
|1 TJRM إلى PKR
Rs28.18716702
|1 TJRM إلى KZT
₸53.66663502
|1 TJRM إلى THB
฿3.49129377
|1 TJRM إلى TWD
NT$3.32547501
|1 TJRM إلى CHF
Fr0.09200919
|1 TJRM إلى HKD
HK$0.78662802
|1 TJRM إلى MAD
.د.م1.01513436