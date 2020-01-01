توكنوميكس SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
معلومات SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
Ah, SWAGGY, the Husky with more followers than some small countries have citizens. This isn't just any dog; SWAGGY is the canine equivalent of a rock star who decided to trade in his guitar for a blockchain. With over 7 million TikTok fans, SWAGGY has transcended mere pet stardom to become a digital icon, now venturing into the wild west of cryptocurrency with his very own memecoin on Solana. It's like if Lassie got into fintech.
This memecoin, let's call it $SWAG, isn't just about making a quick buck (or should I say, bone?). It's about bringing the global community of dog lovers together on X, where they can bark about the latest trends, share adorable doggy pics, and discuss why their pets should be the next memecoin. It's a digital dog park where the currency is not just likes and treats but $SWAG tokens.
Imagine this: You're scrolling through X, and instead of the usual political rants or cat memes, you're greeted by posts from SWAGGY enthusiasts discussing the merits of a Husky-led economy. It's a place where "ruff" translates to "bull run," and every time SWAGGY does something mildly impressive, like catching a frisbee or wearing a new bow tie, his token's value spikes.
The genius of SWAGGY's memecoin isn't just in its adorable mascot but in its community. Here, every dog lover feels like they're part of something bigger than just their daily walk. They're part of a movement, a pack if you will, where the only thing more valuable than the memecoin is the shared love for our four-legged friends.
So, if you're looking for investment advice (which I'm not qualified to give, but hey, humor me), consider this: SWAGGY isn't just a pet; he's a cultural phenomenon with a tail. And in the world of memecoins, that might just be the ultimate bull case. Remember, in this market, you've got to believe in the bark before you can see the bucks.
توكنوميكس SWAGGY (SWAGGY) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار SWAGGY (SWAGGY)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس SWAGGY (SWAGGY): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس SWAGGY (SWAGGY) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن SWAGGY التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن SWAGGY التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس SWAGGY، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن SWAGGY!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.