سعر SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

السعر المباشر لـ 1 SURREAL إلى USD:

+1.70%1D
مخطط أسعار SURREAL AI (SURREAL) المباشر
معلومات سعر SURREAL AI (SURREAL) في (USD)

سعر SURREAL AI (SURREAL) في الوقت الحقيقي هو --. على مدار الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، تم تداول SURREAL بين أدنى سعر $ 0 وأعلى سعر $ 0، مما يدل على تقلبات السوق النشطة، أعلى سعر لـSURREAL على الإطلاق هو $ 0، في حين أن أدنى سعر على الإطلاق هو $ 0.

فيما يتعلق بالأداء قصير الأجل، فقد تغير SURREAL +1.18% على مدار الساعة الماضية، +1.78% على مدار 24 ساعة، و -15.74% في آخر 7 أيام. وهذا يوفر لك نظرة عامة سريعة على أحدث اتجاهات الأسعار وديناميكيات السوق على MEXC.

معلومات سوق SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

$ 28.78K
$ 28.78K$ 28.78K

--
----

$ 28.78K
$ 28.78K$ 28.78K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

القيمة السوقية الحالية لـ SURREAL AI هي $ 28.78K، مع حجم تداول على مدار 24 ساعة --. العرض المتداول لـ SURREAL يبلغ 999.95M، مع إجمالي عرض 999947317.781994. قيمته المخفضة بالكامل (FDV) هي $ 28.78K.

سجل سعر SURREAL AI (SURREAL) بعملة USD

خلال اليوم، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .

الفترةالتغيير (USD)التغيير (%)
اليوم$ 0+1.78%
30 يوم$ 0--
60 يوم$ 0--
90 يوم$ 0--

ما هو SURREAL AI ( SURREAL )

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

يسأل الناس أيضًا: أسئلة أخرى حول SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

كم يساوي SURREAL AI (SURREAL) اليوم؟
سعر SURREAL المباشر في USD هو USD 0، يتم تحديثه في الوقت الحقيقي مع أحدث بيانات السوق.
ما هو سعر SURREAL إلى USD الحالي؟
سعر SURREAL إلى USD الحالي هو $ 0. راجع MEXC تحويل لتحويل التوكن بدقة.
ما هي القيمة السوقية لـ SURREAL AI ؟
القيمة السوقية لعملة SURREAL هي $ 28.78K USD. القيمة السوقية = السعر الحالي × المعروض المتداول. تشير إلى القيمة السوقية الإجمالية للعملة وترتيبها.
ما هو العرض المتداول لتوكن SURREAL؟
العرض المتداول لتوكن SURREAL هو 999.95M USD.
ما هو أعلى سعر على الإطلاق (ATH) لـ SURREAL؟
حقق SURREAL سعرًا قياسيًا قدره 0 USD.
ما هو أدنى سعر على الإطلاق (ATL) لـ SURREAL؟
أدنى سعر على الإطلاق لعملة USD بلغ 0 SURREAL.
ما هو حجم تداول SURREAL؟
حجم تداول SURREAL المباشر على مدار 24 ساعة هو -- USD.
هل سترتفع SURREAL هذا العام؟
قد يرتفع SURREAL هذا العام تبعًا لظروف السوق وتطورات المشاريع. اطلع على توقعات سعر SURREAL لمزيد من التحليل المتعمق.
