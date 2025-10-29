سعر SURREAL AI (SURREAL)
+1.18%
+1.78%
-15.74%
-15.74%
سعر SURREAL AI (SURREAL) في الوقت الحقيقي هو --. على مدار الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، تم تداول SURREAL بين أدنى سعر $ 0 وأعلى سعر $ 0، مما يدل على تقلبات السوق النشطة، أعلى سعر لـSURREAL على الإطلاق هو $ 0، في حين أن أدنى سعر على الإطلاق هو $ 0.
فيما يتعلق بالأداء قصير الأجل، فقد تغير SURREAL +1.18% على مدار الساعة الماضية، +1.78% على مدار 24 ساعة، و -15.74% في آخر 7 أيام. وهذا يوفر لك نظرة عامة سريعة على أحدث اتجاهات الأسعار وديناميكيات السوق على MEXC.
القيمة السوقية الحالية لـ SURREAL AI هي $ 28.78K، مع حجم تداول على مدار 24 ساعة --. العرض المتداول لـ SURREAL يبلغ 999.95M، مع إجمالي عرض 999947317.781994. قيمته المخفضة بالكامل (FDV) هي $ 28.78K.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر SURREAL AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+1.78%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
|الوقت (UTC+8)
|نوع
|معلومات
|10-28 21:35:49
|تحديثات المجال
بعض عملات meme في النظام البيئي سولانا تظهر مكاسب كبيرة اليوم، CHILLHOUSE يرتفع بأكثر من 130% في يوم واحد
|10-28 14:23:33
|تحديثات المجال
عائد البيتكوين لشهر أكتوبر هذا العام يُقدر مؤقتاً بنسبة 0.39%، مقارنة بمتوسط العائد التاريخي البالغ 21.89%
|10-27 21:40:25
|تحديثات المجال
كوين شيرز: منتجات استثمار الأصول الرقمية شهدت تدفقات صافية بقيمة 921 مليون دولار الأسبوع الماضي
|10-27 16:29:31
|تحديثات المجال
رأس مال سوق تداول ZEC يقترب من 6 مليار دولار، ويصل إلى أعلى مستوى جديد على الإطلاق
|10-26 23:17:37
|تحديثات المجال
البيتكوين يرتد متجاوزًا 113,000 دولار، والإيثريوم يخترق حاجز 4,000 دولار
|10-26 19:10:22
|تحديثات المجال
مدفوعًا بانتشار "PING" بشكل فيروسي، تضاعف عدد معاملات x402 وعناوين التداول عشرات المرات
