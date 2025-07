معلومات Summer Point Token (SUMX)

The Summer Point Token (SUMX) is a real estate-backed digital investment token in Thailand, approved by the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It allows investors to gain fractional ownership of the Summer Point Office Building in Bangkok. Through regulated ICO issuance, SUMX offers quarterly returns from rental income, principal repayment over a 25-year leasehold, and tradability on digital asset exchanges.