سعر SuiStarFish (SSF)
سعر SuiStarFish (SSF) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 54.94K. يتم تحديث سعر SSF مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق SuiStarFish الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 13.19
- تغيير سعر SuiStarFish خلال اليوم هو -2.32%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 10.00B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر SSF مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر SSF.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر SuiStarFish مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر SuiStarFish مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر SuiStarFish مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر SuiStarFish مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-2.32%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|+118.65%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-17.06%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر SuiStarFish: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+2.33%
-2.32%
-26.82%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
SuiStarFish, a meme coin poised to make waves in the cryptocurrency realm, is more than just a digital asset. It's a vibrant community united by a shared love for the blockchain and a desire to inject a dose of fun and camaraderie into the often-serious world of crypto. Imagine a starfish, adrift in the vast ocean, its tiny body dwarfed by the towering sharks and whales. Yet, despite its small size, the starfish perseveres, navigating the treacherous currents with grace and resilience. This is the spirit of SuiStarFish: a small but mighty community that refuses to be intimidated by the larger players in the crypto market. SuiStarFish's mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive space for crypto enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes into the world of digital assets, there's a place for you in the SuiStarFish community. Together, we'll explore the seven oceans of the blockchain, from the depths of decentralized finance to the heights of non-fungible tokens. One of the key features of SuiStarFish is its commitment to community-driven development. The roadmap for the project is shaped by the input and ideas of its members, ensuring that the coin's growth aligns with the desires and needs of its supporters. This democratic approach fosters a sense of ownership and empowers the community to play an active role in the project's success. Beyond its community-centric focus, SuiStarFish also boasts a strong emphasis on fun and entertainment. The project's playful branding and engaging social media presence create a lighthearted and enjoyable atmosphere for participants. From meme contests to giveaways, there's always something exciting happening in the SuiStarFish community. As the starfish navigates the ocean, it encounters various challenges and obstacles. Similarly, SuiStarFish will face its share of hurdles as it grows and evolves. However, just as the starfish perseveres through adversity, the SuiStarFish community is determined to overcome any obstacles that may arise. SuiStarFish is more than just a meme coin; it's a movement that aims to bring joy, community, and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Join us on this exciting adventure as we explore the seven oceans of the blockchain together. Let's prove that even the smallest creatures can make a big splash!
