سعر Subsocial (SUB)
سعر Subsocial (SUB) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 523.09K. يتم تحديث سعر SUB مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Subsocial الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 696.98
- تغيير سعر Subsocial خلال اليوم هو -0.91%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 845.65M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر SUB مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر SUB.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Subsocial مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Subsocial مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Subsocial مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Subsocial مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-0.91%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-42.80%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-50.32%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Subsocial: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.59%
-0.91%
-41.13%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future. Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi. Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders. Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees. Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms. One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 SUB إلى AUD
A$--
|1 SUB إلى GBP
￡--
|1 SUB إلى EUR
€--
|1 SUB إلى USD
$--
|1 SUB إلى MYR
RM--
|1 SUB إلى TRY
₺--
|1 SUB إلى JPY
¥--
|1 SUB إلى RUB
₽--
|1 SUB إلى INR
₹--
|1 SUB إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 SUB إلى PHP
₱--
|1 SUB إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 SUB إلى BRL
R$--
|1 SUB إلى CAD
C$--
|1 SUB إلى BDT
৳--
|1 SUB إلى NGN
₦--
|1 SUB إلى UAH
₴--
|1 SUB إلى VES
Bs--
|1 SUB إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 SUB إلى KZT
₸--
|1 SUB إلى THB
฿--
|1 SUB إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 SUB إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 SUB إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 SUB إلى MAD
.د.م--