سعر STACKS (STACKS)
سعر STACKS (STACKS) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 34.39K. يتم تحديث سعر STACKS مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق STACKS الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 3.56
- تغيير سعر STACKS خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 805.75B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر STACKS مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر STACKS.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر STACKS مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر STACKS مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر STACKS مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر STACKS مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-41.50%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-59.81%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر STACKS: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-2.55%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the STACKS project about? STACKS aims to be a respected store of value and DeFi banking system on the Binance Smart Chain where holders can park their idle crypto money and earn passive rewards in the form of BNB automatically sent to their wallets multiple times per day just for holding. What makes the STACKS project unique? STACKS utilizes a 3% tax on both buys and sells to power it's unique tokenomics. - 1.5% of all transaction volume is converted into the BNB rewards that are passively added to holders wallets. - 0.5% of the tax is automatically added to the Pancakeswap liquidity pool for chart stabilization and security for the holder base. - 0.5% of the tax is utilized for the "True Burn" mechanism burning tokens not to the traditional "dead" wallet, but instead to the 0x0 wallet, which eradicates the tokens from circulation and updates not only circulating supply, but also the individual holder percentage in real time. -0.5% of the tax is sent to the developer wallet, which transparently funds and compensates the development efforts. History of the STACKS project. The STACKS Token was officially launched on July 4th 2023 by a team dedicated to bringing a sustainable DeFi rewards yielding financial system to the Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for the STACKS project? Now that the STACKS Token has launched and contract has been verified, the project is focused on mass adoption and awareness efforts. The long-term goal is focused on said mass adoption, and ultimately a debit style card where STACKS can be converted seamlessly to Fiat currency for spending in various retail and real-world scenarios. What can STACKS be used for? STACKS on the Binance Smart Chain can be used for a store of value and financial system where the individual holder can potentially earn not only an ROI due to token price appreciation as with other tokens in the cryptocurrency space, but also potential passive income rewards based on the transaction volume of the token in a DeFi manner.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 STACKS إلى AUD
A$--
|1 STACKS إلى GBP
￡--
|1 STACKS إلى EUR
€--
|1 STACKS إلى USD
$--
|1 STACKS إلى MYR
RM--
|1 STACKS إلى TRY
₺--
|1 STACKS إلى JPY
¥--
|1 STACKS إلى RUB
₽--
|1 STACKS إلى INR
₹--
|1 STACKS إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 STACKS إلى PHP
₱--
|1 STACKS إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 STACKS إلى BRL
R$--
|1 STACKS إلى CAD
C$--
|1 STACKS إلى BDT
৳--
|1 STACKS إلى NGN
₦--
|1 STACKS إلى UAH
₴--
|1 STACKS إلى VES
Bs--
|1 STACKS إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 STACKS إلى KZT
₸--
|1 STACKS إلى THB
฿--
|1 STACKS إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 STACKS إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 STACKS إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 STACKS إلى MAD
.د.م--