سعر Snark Launch ($SNRK)
سعر Snark Launch ($SNRK) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر $SNRK مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Snark Launch الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.92
- تغيير سعر Snark Launch خلال اليوم هو +1.25%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر $SNRK مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر $SNRK.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Snark Launch مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Snark Launch مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Snark Launch مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Snark Launch مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-23.91%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-37.09%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Snark Launch: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
+1.25%
-10.65%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? Snark Launch is a powerful decentralized launchpad platform that is built on the zkSync blockchain. It is specifically designed to allow new and innovative blockchain projects to be launched on the network while providing significant growth opportunities for these projects. With Snark Launch, users can participate in any of the launches, as long as they hold a set amount of SNRK tokens, which gives them the benefit of investing in a project at its early stages and an early token price discount. What makes your project unique? The Snark Launchpad is an innovative platform built on the ZkSync network, offering developers an easy and cost-effective way to launch decentralized applications (DApps). With its cutting-edge technology and range of developer-friendly tools, the Snark Launchpad is poised to revolutionize the DApp development landscape, empowering developers to build and deploy applications more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Mission Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cutting-edge platform to launch and incubate their projects. History of your project. We believe that access to capital and community support are critical factors in the success of any new venture, and we are committed to providing both through our innovative Snark Launchpad ecosystem. At the same time, we are passionate about creating opportunities for retail investors to get in on the ground floor of new and exciting projects, giving them access to the kind of early-stage investing that was previously reserved for a privileged few. By leveraging the power of ZkSync and our $SNRK token, we are building a more inclusive and democratic ecosystem that puts the power of innovation and entrepreneurship in the hands of everyone. What’s next for your project? Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cut
