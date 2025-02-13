سعر Smudge Cat (SMUDCAT)
سعر Smudge Cat (SMUDCAT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر SMUDCAT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Smudge Cat الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 39.23
- تغيير سعر Smudge Cat خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر SMUDCAT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر SMUDCAT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Smudge Cat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Smudge Cat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Smudge Cat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Smudge Cat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-23.77%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-36.72%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Smudge Cat: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-4.66%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? Smudge Cat Coin is a revolutionary memecoin inspired by the famous "Woman Yelling at a Cat" meme featuring the adorable and expressive Smudge the Cat. SMUDCAT is more than just a memecoin; it represents the power of community, the joy of laughter, and the potential for limitless growth in the cryptocurrency space. What makes your project unique? SMUDCAT is driven by its passionate and tight-knit community. With 100% tokens dedicated to the community and LPs burned, your project emphasizes inclusivity, transparency, and the power of collective decision-making. History of your project. Smudge Cat itself is an internet sensation, recognized and loved globally. Using Smudge Cat as your project's mascot creates an instant connection with millions of cat lovers worldwide, giving SMUDCAT a unique and endearing charm. What’s next for your project? Growing the Community: Continue nurturing and expanding the SMUDCAT community through engaging content, exciting events, and collaborations. Cultivate a sense of belonging and camaraderie among supporters to strengthen the project's foundation. Listing on Major Exchanges: Seek listings on prominent centralized exchanges (CEXs) to increase liquidity and accessibility for a broader audience. This will attract new investors and boost SMUDCAT's visibility in the crypto space. What can your token be used for? Voting and Governance: Token holders can actively participate in community governance by voting on proposals, such as new initiatives, partnerships, and charity contributions. This democratic approach empowers the community to shape the project's future. Merchandise and NFTs: SMUDCAT tokens can be used to purchase exclusive merchandise, like t-shirts, mugs, and other cat-themed goodies. Additionally, they can unlock access to unique NFT collections featuring rare and adorable Smudge Cat artworks. Payment for Services: As SMUDCAT's popularity grows, it can be adopted as a means of payment for products or services within the project's ecosystem or even beyond. This could include subscription fees, event tickets, or special privileges for token holders.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 SMUDCAT إلى AUD
A$--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى GBP
￡--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى EUR
€--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى USD
$--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى MYR
RM--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى TRY
₺--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى JPY
¥--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى RUB
₽--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى INR
₹--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى PHP
₱--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى BRL
R$--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى CAD
C$--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى BDT
৳--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى NGN
₦--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى UAH
₴--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى VES
Bs--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى KZT
₸--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى THB
฿--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 SMUDCAT إلى MAD
.د.م--