سعر Smart Valor (VALOR)
سعر Smart Valor (VALOR) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.101035. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 5.23M. يتم تحديث سعر VALOR مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Smart Valor الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 251.83K
- تغيير سعر Smart Valor خلال اليوم هو -1.26%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 51.70M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر VALOR مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر VALOR.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Smart Valor مقابل USD هو $ -0.0012949299896417 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Smart Valor مقابل USD هو $ -0.0042712546 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Smart Valor مقابل USD هو $ -0.0057231881 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Smart Valor مقابل USD هو $ -0.00938177729195416 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.0012949299896417
|-1.26%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0042712546
|-4.22%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0057231881
|-5.66%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.00938177729195416
|-8.49%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Smart Valor: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.29%
-1.26%
-12.80%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
VALOR token VALOR token is legal, transparent and accessible. Every VALOR can be traced back to its origin and each VALOR fund has its own public address. With its transparency, SMART VALOR is best-in-the-industry for token governance. Slash your transaction fees by 30% when you pay with VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange and earn up to 7% per annual staking VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange. Development Fund 2030 Purpose of the fund – to help SMART VALOR marketplaces succeed. To be gradually released over the next 10 years. Deployment of the fund is decided by the votes of VALOR holders. Liquidity Fund Since VALOR was first listed in April 2019, the Liquidity Fund has been used to improve VALOR liquidity on platforms and exchanges. This fund is still in use and may be increased in the future. Growth Fund 2017 The fund was set up in 2017 to support network growth through campaigns, bounties and airdrops. This fund is still not completely deployed and can be used in the future. Team Fund 2027 Set up in 2017 to attract and hire the best talent for the decade to come, this fund is used conservatively. Only 12% of the fund has been allocated to employees, contributors and advisors so far. This way, the interests of the team and other token holders are fully aligned. About Smart Valor SMART VALOR is a Switzerland-based technology fintech company founded in 2017. It has the distinction of launching the first fully regulated digital asset exchange out of Switzerland and Liechtenstein back in 2019, being and becoming the first European digital asset exchange to be listed on Nasdaq First North. Through its subsidiary in Germany, SMART VALOR Services GmbH, the company specialises in providing IT development services at the intersection of WEB 3 and AI. It serves business customers with a variety of technical solutions. These include API platform for exchange transactions such as e.g. Bitcoin purchases on the ticket machine network of Swiss national railways and white-label trading platform for banks and fintechs. With a proven track record of delivering robust financial solutions, never experiencing any type of security breach during the seven years since its inception, the company has established itself as a trusted gateway to Web3 technology.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 VALOR إلى AUD
A$0.161656
|1 VALOR إلى GBP
￡0.07981765
|1 VALOR إلى EUR
€0.09598325
|1 VALOR إلى USD
$0.101035
|1 VALOR إلى MYR
RM0.4546575
|1 VALOR إلى TRY
₺3.556432
|1 VALOR إلى JPY
¥15.82309135
|1 VALOR إلى RUB
₽10.38740835
|1 VALOR إلى INR
₹8.58292325
|1 VALOR إلى IDR
Rp1,629.59654605
|1 VALOR إلى PHP
₱5.920651
|1 VALOR إلى EGP
￡E.5.1426815
|1 VALOR إلى BRL
R$0.6142928
|1 VALOR إلى CAD
C$0.14448005
|1 VALOR إلى BDT
৳12.02417535
|1 VALOR إلى NGN
₦156.4001593
|1 VALOR إلى UAH
₴4.22023195
|1 VALOR إلى VES
Bs5.152785
|1 VALOR إلى PKR
Rs28.00993305
|1 VALOR إلى KZT
₸52.84231535
|1 VALOR إلى THB
฿3.46449015
|1 VALOR إلى TWD
NT$3.293741
|1 VALOR إلى CHF
Fr0.08992115
|1 VALOR إلى HKD
HK$0.78504195
|1 VALOR إلى MAD
.د.م1.0123707