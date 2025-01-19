سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC)
سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) المباشر لليوم هو USD 103,498. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر RBTC مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Rootstock Smart Bitcoin الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 685.79K
- تغيير سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin خلال اليوم هو +0.98%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر RBTC مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر RBTC.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin مقابل USD هو $ +1,004.32 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin مقابل USD هو $ +10,772.4030336000 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin مقابل USD هو $ +10,950.0159514000 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin مقابل USD هو $ +34,863.33430149606 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +1,004.32
|+0.98%
|30 يوم
|$ +10,772.4030336000
|+10.41%
|60 يوم
|$ +10,950.0159514000
|+10.58%
|90 يوم
|$ +34,863.33430149606
|+50.80%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Rootstock Smart Bitcoin: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.37%
+0.98%
+10.99%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
RSK is the first open-source smart contract platform with a 2-way peg to Bitcoin that also rewards the Bitcoin miners via merge-mining, allowing them to actively participate in the Smart Contract revolution. RSK goal is to add value and functionality to the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling smart-contracts, near instant payments and higher-scalability. The project has been conceived with the following principles in mind: Bitcoin Friendly We believe in Bitcoin. We support the Bitcoin community and we want to continue the legacy of Bitcoin´s pioneers. The lack of turing-complete smart-contracts capabilities may become an obstacle to Bitcoin´s growth to it´s full potential. RSK provides the missing technical needs, as a blockchain with a 2way peg to Bitcoin. As RSK does not mint, nor has pre-mined coins, then it has no speculative value and does not compete with Bitcoin. Security The security of RSK is our main priority. RSK´s blockchain is secured by merge-mining, which means that we can achieve the same security as Bitcoin in terms of double-spend prevention and settlement finality. The 2way peg security will first rely in a federation holding custody of bitcoins, and later switch to an automatic peg, when the community accepts the security trade-offs of the automatic peg. Scalability RSK can scale far beyond Bitcoin in its current state. RSK scales to 100 transaction per second (same level as Paypal) without sacrificing decentralization and reducing storage and bandwidth usage using probabilistic verification and fraud proofs, as well as blockchain sharding techniques. Instant Payments Since the creation of Bitcoin there has been a race for faster transaction confirmations. Instant payments allow new use cases, such as retail store payments, and transactions in online games. RSK carefully chosen parameters and new theoretical protocols (such as DECOR+GHOST) allow creating blocks at 10 seconds average interval, with low stale block rate, and no additional centralization incentives.
|1 RBTC إلى AUD
A$166,631.78
|1 RBTC إلى GBP
￡84,868.36
|1 RBTC إلى EUR
€100,393.06
|1 RBTC إلى USD
$103,498
|1 RBTC إلى MYR
RM465,741
|1 RBTC إلى TRY
₺3,666,934.14
|1 RBTC إلى JPY
¥16,173,632.46
|1 RBTC إلى RUB
₽10,604,405.08
|1 RBTC إلى INR
₹8,960,856.84
|1 RBTC إلى IDR
Rp1,696,688,253.12
|1 RBTC إلى PHP
₱6,059,807.9
|1 RBTC إلى EGP
￡E.5,197,669.56
|1 RBTC إلى BRL
R$631,337.8
|1 RBTC إلى CAD
C$149,037.12
|1 RBTC إلى BDT
৳12,575,007
|1 RBTC إلى NGN
₦161,211,589.74
|1 RBTC إلى UAH
₴4,358,300.78
|1 RBTC إلى VES
Bs5,588,892
|1 RBTC إلى PKR
Rs28,853,172.44
|1 RBTC إلى KZT
₸54,934,668.44
|1 RBTC إلى THB
฿3,559,296.22
|1 RBTC إلى TWD
NT$3,404,049.22
|1 RBTC إلى CHF
Fr94,183.18
|1 RBTC إلى HKD
HK$805,214.44
|1 RBTC إلى MAD
.د.م1,039,119.92