توكنوميكس Riky The Raccoon (RIKY)
معلومات Riky The Raccoon (RIKY)
Riky: A Community-Centric Journey from Setback to Success
Once victim to a disheartening rug pull by its original developer, Riky the Raccoon has risen from the ashes, transforming adversity into opportunity. In the wake of this challenge, a passionate group of enthusiasts, each new to the world of cryptocurrency project management, rallied together to revive and reimagine what a meme coin could represent. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for Riky, pivoting from a mere digital asset to a vibrant, community-driven movement.
At the heart of Riky’s resurgence is a foundational belief that community comes before price. By focusing on strong, transparent engagement and collaboration, Riky has cultivated an environment where every member has a voice and a stake in the project’s direction. This ethos has attracted a diverse array of talents, from marketing mavens and tech innovators to creative visionaries, all dedicated to the coin’s success.
The choice of Riky the Raccoon, one of the internet’s most viral and beloved animals, as the mascot encapsulates the spirit of the project—mischievous, resilient, and endearing. This choice has not only won the hearts of the crypto community but has also opened a treasure trove of marketing possibilities that continue to drive the project’s visibility and appeal.
Operating on the burgeoning Coinbase chain, Riky leverages the latest in blockchain technology to ensure scalability, security, and sustainability. The chain’s growing ecosystem presents a fertile ground for Riky, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and expansion.
As we continue to expand our reach and build our legacy, Riky remains a testament to the power of community in the blockchain world. The future holds unimaginable potential; with each new member, partner, and innovation, we rewrite what a meme coin can achieve.
توكنوميكس Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Riky The Raccoon (RIKY)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Riky The Raccoon (RIKY): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن RIKY التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن RIKY التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس RIKY، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن RIKY!
توقعات سعر RIKY
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه RIKY؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار RIKY الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.