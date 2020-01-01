توكنوميكس Rentberry (BERRY)
معلومات Rentberry (BERRY)
Rentberry is a transparent home rental service and a price negotiation platform uniting tenants and landlords. It automates all the standard rental tasks from submitting your personal information, credit reports and custom offers, to e-signing rental agreements and online rental payments. Welcome to the Rentberry neighborhood – where new tenants are moving in every day!
Tired of secretive bids? Rentberry is the only platform that provides a transparent rental auction with the ability to submit custom offers. See the current highest proposal and the number of people who applied for the property, so you can make an informed decision.
Apply for Your Future Home No need to overpay. Once you’ve attended an open house, simply fill out an online personalized application. You can also invite your roommates to apply for the same property. Attach your credit and background reports to make a better impression and seal the deal faster.
Pay Rent Online Say goodbye to paper checks! Use Rentberry to schedule your next rental payment. Our secure ACH payment technology allows to connect bank accounts and make rental payments instantly. Sharing the rent? No problem! With Rentberry, you can conveniently split the payments with your roommates.
E-Sign Rental Agreement Your application has been approved – congratulations! No need to run across the town to sign a paper contract. We partnered with HelloSign to offer you the ability to execute legally binding documents online. Rentberry uses SSL encryption technology and provides a secure storage for your contracts.
Schedule Tours Online Found a perfect place? Schedule a tour and see how it looks in real life. Rentberry makes tours scheduling easy as 1-2-3. Pick among dates suggested by a landlord and we’ll inform him about your choice. Or suggest your own date and wait until a landlord approves it.
Request Maintenance Service Maintenance requests are no longer headaches. Tired of making dozens of back-and-forth phone calls or writing emails about a broken sink? Should an issue occur during a long-term apartment renting, just describe it briefly and set the priority of your maintenance request.
توكنوميكس Rentberry (BERRY) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Rentberry (BERRY)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Rentberry (BERRY): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Rentberry (BERRY) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن BERRY التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن BERRY التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس BERRY، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن BERRY!
توقعات سعر BERRY
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.