سعر Raiden Network (RDN)
سعر Raiden Network (RDN) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00414705. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 211.95K. يتم تحديث سعر RDN مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Raiden Network الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 274.82
- تغيير سعر Raiden Network خلال اليوم هو -8.02%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 51.14M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر RDN مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر RDN.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Raiden Network مقابل USD هو $ -0.000362002551699436 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Raiden Network مقابل USD هو $ -0.0007191237 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Raiden Network مقابل USD هو $ -0.0006891376 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Raiden Network مقابل USD هو $ +0.0010181716166212825 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.000362002551699436
|-8.02%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0007191237
|-17.34%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0006891376
|-16.61%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.0010181716166212825
|+32.54%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Raiden Network: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.15%
-8.02%
-17.44%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The introduction of payment channels, specifically the type first described by the Lightning Whitepaper (which introduced the Lightning Network), seeks to fix the scalability and congestion issues that currently plague blockchain technology. While the Lightning Network operates on the Bitcoin blockchain, Raiden introduces a comparable solution for the Ethereum network. There are several key features of the Raiden Network Token. Expedited transfer confirmations (<1 second ). Current transfers on the Ethereum blockchain can take a few seconds to minutes. Private transfers that are not viewable on the global ledger. Solve scalability issues so that Ethereum can create mass adoption, allowing Ethereum to become the peer-to-peer, global payments infrastructure with electronic cash that it was initially designed for. Low fee transactions. Micropayment capability that works in union with any ERC-20 token. The Raiden Network project is being developed by Germany’s Brainbot Technologies AG, a software company devoted to blockchain protocol development. Founded in the year 2000 by Heiko Hees, it currently has between 11 to 50 employees in offices among Berlin, Mainz, and Copenhagen. Also the founder of PediaPress, Hees has been a core developer of Ethereum since March 2014. Being a core developer for Ethereum, it is evident on how the founder sees the flaws in the current its present protocol with ways to improve it. Interestingly enough, the website does not include RDN as one of their main blockchain developments, which could be attributed to the difficulty of highlighting a wide variety of projects they are currently undertaking on one page. However, there are no updates on the status of the Raiden Network Project on either Twitter nor Medium since December 1st, 2017. Raiden can be used for a wide variety of applications and purposes such as Micropayments For Content Distribution, Decentralized M2M Markets, API Access and Fast Decentralized Exchanges."
|1 RDN إلى AUD
A$0.0065938095
|1 RDN إلى GBP
￡0.0032761695
|1 RDN إلى EUR
€0.0039396975
|1 RDN إلى USD
$0.00414705
|1 RDN إلى MYR
RM0.018661725
|1 RDN إلى TRY
₺0.1454370435
|1 RDN إلى JPY
¥0.648764502
|1 RDN إلى RUB
₽0.4262752695
|1 RDN إلى INR
₹0.352250427
|1 RDN إلى IDR
Rp66.8878938615
|1 RDN إلى PHP
₱0.2439709515
|1 RDN إلى EGP
￡E.0.211001904
|1 RDN إلى BRL
R$0.025214064
|1 RDN إلى CAD
C$0.0059302815
|1 RDN إلى BDT
৳0.4935404205
|1 RDN إلى NGN
₦6.4096390095
|1 RDN إلى UAH
₴0.1732222785
|1 RDN إلى VES
Bs0.21149955
|1 RDN إلى PKR
Rs1.1496866715
|1 RDN إلى KZT
₸2.1689486205
|1 RDN إلى THB
฿0.14182911
|1 RDN إلى TWD
NT$0.1353182415
|1 RDN إلى CHF
Fr0.0036908745
|1 RDN إلى HKD
HK$0.0322225785
|1 RDN إلى MAD
.د.م0.041553441