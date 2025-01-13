سعر QUBY AI (QYAI)
سعر QUBY AI (QYAI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر QYAI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق QUBY AI الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 20.44
- تغيير سعر QUBY AI خلال اليوم هو -17.57%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر QYAI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر QYAI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر QUBY AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر QUBY AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر QUBY AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر QUBY AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-17.57%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-80.68%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-56.41%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر QUBY AI: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.36%
-17.57%
-72.68%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Quby AI online is an immersive online game that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain (QUBYCHAIN) technology, and strategic gameplay in the exciting realm of Web 3.0. QuBy Ai's project aims to address issues in the gaming industry, including player engagement, decentralization, and financial empowerment. We make money through token sales, fees from blockchain transactions, and a share of the revenue generated within the gaming ecosystem. In our project's revenue model, we anticipate generating income through various avenues: Token Sales: Revenue will be generated through the sale of our $QUBYAI tokens, particularly during presale phases and ongoing token offerings. Transaction Fees: We may charge fees for transactions within our gaming ecosystem, especially on the QuByChain blockchain. Advertisement and Sponsorships: As we mention revenue distribution to players from sponsors, this implies potential earnings from advertising partnerships and sponsorships within our gaming platform. NFT Sales: Revenue can be generated by selling exclusive NFTs to gamers and collectors within our ecosystem. Staking: If we offer staking for $QUBYAI tokens, we can earn revenue from users who stake their tokens for rewards. QuBy Ai is ready to launch its game in Web 2.0 and is actively working on a 3D version. The transition to 3D gaming can be a significant milestone, and it shows the company's commitment to evolving and expanding its gaming offerings. Success in both Web 2.0 and the upcoming 3D version could be instrumental in achieving their roadmap and goals. In our long-term vision, we aim to become a prominent player in the gaming and blockchain industry. We plan to achieve this through ongoing team expansion, regular game content updates, exchange listings, NFT integration, and the launch of a Web 3.0 Play-to-Earn version using our token, $QUBYAI, as well as the development of our QubyChain blockchain, as outlined in our roadmap.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 QYAI إلى AUD
A$--
|1 QYAI إلى GBP
￡--
|1 QYAI إلى EUR
€--
|1 QYAI إلى USD
$--
|1 QYAI إلى MYR
RM--
|1 QYAI إلى TRY
₺--
|1 QYAI إلى JPY
¥--
|1 QYAI إلى RUB
₽--
|1 QYAI إلى INR
₹--
|1 QYAI إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 QYAI إلى PHP
₱--
|1 QYAI إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 QYAI إلى BRL
R$--
|1 QYAI إلى CAD
C$--
|1 QYAI إلى BDT
৳--
|1 QYAI إلى NGN
₦--
|1 QYAI إلى UAH
₴--
|1 QYAI إلى VES
Bs--
|1 QYAI إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 QYAI إلى KZT
₸--
|1 QYAI إلى THB
฿--
|1 QYAI إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 QYAI إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 QYAI إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 QYAI إلى MAD
.د.م--