سعر Quantum Swap المباشر اليوم هو 0 USD. تتبع تحديثات الأسعار في الوقت الحقيقي QSWAP إلى USD تحديثات الأسعار في الوقت الحقيقي، والمخططات الحية، والقيمة السوقية، وحجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة، والمزيد. استكشف اتجاه السعر QSWAP بسهولة على موقع MEXC الآن.

المزيد عن QSWAP

معلومات سعر QSWAP

الوثيقة البيضاء لـ QSWAP

الموقع الرسمي لـ QSWAP

اقتصاد توكن QSWAP

توقعات سعر QSWAP

سعر Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

غير مدرج

السعر المباشر لـ 1 QSWAP إلى USD:

--
----
-14.30%1D
يتم الحصول على بيانات التوكن هذه من أطراف ثالثة. تعمل MEXC فقط كمجمع للمعلومات. استكشاف التوكن الأخرى المدرجة على سوق عقود MEXC الآجلة!
مخطط أسعار Quantum Swap (QSWAP) المباشر
آخر تحديث للصفحة: 2025-10-29 17:25:16 (UTC+8)

معلومات سعر Quantum Swap (QSWAP) في (USD)

نطاق تغير السعر على مدار 24 ساعة:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 ساعة منخفض
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 ساعة مرتفع

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.15%

-14.32%

-31.04%

-31.04%

سعر Quantum Swap (QSWAP) في الوقت الحقيقي هو --. على مدار الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، تم تداول QSWAP بين أدنى سعر $ 0 وأعلى سعر $ 0، مما يدل على تقلبات السوق النشطة، أعلى سعر لـQSWAP على الإطلاق هو $ 0.00108259، في حين أن أدنى سعر على الإطلاق هو $ 0.

فيما يتعلق بالأداء قصير الأجل، فقد تغير QSWAP -0.15% على مدار الساعة الماضية، -14.32% على مدار 24 ساعة، و -31.04% في آخر 7 أيام. وهذا يوفر لك نظرة عامة سريعة على أحدث اتجاهات الأسعار وديناميكيات السوق على MEXC.

معلومات سوق Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

$ 212.58K
$ 212.58K$ 212.58K

--
----

$ 212.58K
$ 212.58K$ 212.58K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187

القيمة السوقية الحالية لـ Quantum Swap هي $ 212.58K، مع حجم تداول على مدار 24 ساعة --. العرض المتداول لـ QSWAP يبلغ 10.00B، مع إجمالي عرض 9999999695.445187. قيمته المخفضة بالكامل (FDV) هي $ 212.58K.

سجل سعر Quantum Swap (QSWAP) بعملة USD

خلال اليوم، كان سعر Quantum Swap مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Quantum Swap مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Quantum Swap مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Quantum Swap مقابل USD هو $ 0 .

الفترةالتغيير (USD)التغيير (%)
اليوم$ 0-14.32%
30 يوم$ 0-69.72%
60 يوم$ 0-66.40%
90 يوم$ 0--

ما هو Quantum Swap ( QSWAP )

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!

المصدر Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

توقعات سعر Quantum Swap (USD)

كم ستكون قيمة Quantum Swap (QSWAP) بقيمة USD غدًا، أو الأسبوع القادم، أو الشهر القادم؟ ما هي قيمة أصولك Quantum Swap (QSWAP) في عام 2025 أو 2026 أو 2027 أو 2028 - أو حتى بعد 10 أو 20 عامًا من الآن؟ استخدم أداة توقعات الأسعار الخاصة بنا لاستكشاف كل من توقعات الصفقات القصيرة والطويلة Quantum Swap.

تحقق الآن من توقعات سعر Quantum Swap!

عملة QSWAP إلى العملات المحلية

توكنوميكس Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

يمكن أن يوفر فهم توكنوميكس Quantum Swap (QSWAP) رؤية أعمق لقيمتها على المدى الطويل وإمكانات نموها. من كيفية توزيع التوكنات إلى كيفية إدارة العرض، تكشف توكنوميكس عن الهيكل الأساسي لاقتصاد المشروع. تعرف على توكنوميكس QSWAP والتوكن الشاملة الآن!

يسأل الناس أيضًا: أسئلة أخرى حول Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

كم يساوي Quantum Swap (QSWAP) اليوم؟
سعر QSWAP المباشر في USD هو USD 0، يتم تحديثه في الوقت الحقيقي مع أحدث بيانات السوق.
ما هو سعر QSWAP إلى USD الحالي؟
سعر QSWAP إلى USD الحالي هو $ 0. راجع MEXC تحويل لتحويل التوكن بدقة.
ما هي القيمة السوقية لـ Quantum Swap ؟
القيمة السوقية لعملة QSWAP هي $ 212.58K USD. القيمة السوقية = السعر الحالي × المعروض المتداول. تشير إلى القيمة السوقية الإجمالية للعملة وترتيبها.
ما هو العرض المتداول لتوكن QSWAP؟
العرض المتداول لتوكن QSWAP هو 10.00B USD.
ما هو أعلى سعر على الإطلاق (ATH) لـ QSWAP؟
حقق QSWAP سعرًا قياسيًا قدره 0.00108259 USD.
ما هو أدنى سعر على الإطلاق (ATL) لـ QSWAP؟
أدنى سعر على الإطلاق لعملة USD بلغ 0 QSWAP.
ما هو حجم تداول QSWAP؟
حجم تداول QSWAP المباشر على مدار 24 ساعة هو -- USD.
هل سترتفع QSWAP هذا العام؟
قد يرتفع QSWAP هذا العام تبعًا لظروف السوق وتطورات المشاريع. اطلع على توقعات سعر QSWAP لمزيد من التحليل المتعمق.
آخر تحديث للصفحة: 2025-10-29 17:25:16 (UTC+8)

إخلاء المسؤولية

تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.

