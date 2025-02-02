سعر Print Mining (PRINT)
سعر Print Mining (PRINT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.02439197. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر PRINT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Print Mining الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 433.74
- تغيير سعر Print Mining خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر PRINT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر PRINT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Print Mining مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Print Mining مقابل USD هو $ -0.0049784620 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Print Mining مقابل USD هو $ -0.0078362911 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Print Mining مقابل USD هو $ -0.004788794545513584 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0049784620
|-20.41%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0078362911
|-32.12%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.004788794545513584
|-16.41%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Print Mining: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-15.26%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Print Mining is a revolutionary crypto project that aims to transform the crypto mining landscape, making it accessible and profitable for enthusiasts of all levels. The platform is guided by a mission to democratize access to crypto mining through the use of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interfaces. At the core of the ecosystem is the $PRINT token, a fundamental utility asset that opens up unique opportunities for holders. Print Mining stands out as a pioneering crypto mining protocol that focuses on CPU-based mining, emphasizing accessibility and user-friendliness. The platform seamlessly integrates CPU mining capabilities with the simplicity of $PRINT tokens and an intuitive Telegram bot interface. This combination removes barriers and allows enthusiasts to engage meaningfully in the mining process. The Print Telegram bot, serving as the central hub, simplifies the initiation of individual miners by staking tokens, providing a seamless and accessible setup. Moreover, $PRINT token holders have the distinctive opportunity to stake their tokens over designated one-month periods, unlocking the potential to establish their bespoke cloud miner. With a commitment to security, efficiency, and a rewarding mining experience, Print Mining is set to redefine the crypto mining landscape. To stay updated on the project's developments, interested users can explore the documentation, analyze the charts, and connect with the community on Twitter and Telegram. The project's commitment to a secure and efficient mining experience, combined with a total supply of 10 million tokens and a 5% buy and sell fee, showcases Print Mining's dedication to sustainability and success within the crypto ecosystem.
