توكنوميكس Poodlana (POODL)
معلومات Poodlana (POODL)
Launched via presale on 17th July, and on the open market on 16th August after 30-days, Poodlana is a poodle-themed Solana altcoin. Tapping into the intense appetite for both high fashion and toy poodles, Poodlana is a coin created specifically for the Asian market.
These strategic decisions by the Poodlana team are based on several insights. Firstly, according to recent data published in CoinDesk, 80% of meme coin trading occurs within Asian hours. And according to Statista, the Far East consumes more luxury fashion than any other region. This direct appeal to such a rich market was likely a contributor to Poodlana raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours of its presale.
Secondly, poodles have shown particular popularity across east Asia, ranking within the top three breeds in China, Japan, and Korea, according to Statista. Since the meme/altcoin market has been heavily dominated by doge derivatives for the past several years, this poodle-centric decision was made to offer East Asian investors a dog-themed meme coin tailored to Asia's specific dog preference.
Roadmap wise, now that Poodlana has listed on CEX it’s ramping up marketing and product development. The Poodlana team has plans to expand its influencer relationships. And, in keeping with its high fashion positioning, Poodlana will be partnering with an array of fashion brands and lifestyle platforms to spread the Poodlana message 360 degrees.
In terms of technical innovation and community perks, Poodlana has plans to create a staking platform serving its elite, fashion-savvy audience, as well as offering them exclusive airdrops and bonuses as the project progresses through its milestones.
Long-term, Poodlana has plans to take the brand fully global, using its core East Asian community as a springboard. Poodlana is going after international partnerships, high-profile event appearances, and multi-language support. And finally, like any half-decent high-profile fashion icon, Poodlana has plans for some poodle philanthropy, with plans to support a range of canine charities.
توكنوميكس Poodlana (POODL) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Poodlana (POODL)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Poodlana (POODL): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Poodlana (POODL) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن POODL التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن POODL التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس POODL، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن POODL!
