سعر Poodlana (POODL)
سعر Poodlana (POODL) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 20.68K. يتم تحديث سعر POODL مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Poodlana الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 833.84
- تغيير سعر Poodlana خلال اليوم هو -5.41%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 64.50M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر POODL مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر POODL.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Poodlana مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Poodlana مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Poodlana مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Poodlana مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-5.41%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-61.95%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-75.77%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Poodlana: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.73%
-5.41%
-40.32%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Launched via presale on 17th July, and on the open market on 16th August after 30-days, Poodlana is a poodle-themed Solana altcoin. Tapping into the intense appetite for both high fashion and toy poodles, Poodlana is a coin created specifically for the Asian market. These strategic decisions by the Poodlana team are based on several insights. Firstly, according to recent data published in CoinDesk, 80% of meme coin trading occurs within Asian hours. And according to Statista, the Far East consumes more luxury fashion than any other region. This direct appeal to such a rich market was likely a contributor to Poodlana raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours of its presale. Secondly, poodles have shown particular popularity across east Asia, ranking within the top three breeds in China, Japan, and Korea, according to Statista. Since the meme/altcoin market has been heavily dominated by doge derivatives for the past several years, this poodle-centric decision was made to offer East Asian investors a dog-themed meme coin tailored to Asia's specific dog preference. Roadmap wise, now that Poodlana has listed on CEX it’s ramping up marketing and product development. The Poodlana team has plans to expand its influencer relationships. And, in keeping with its high fashion positioning, Poodlana will be partnering with an array of fashion brands and lifestyle platforms to spread the Poodlana message 360 degrees. In terms of technical innovation and community perks, Poodlana has plans to create a staking platform serving its elite, fashion-savvy audience, as well as offering them exclusive airdrops and bonuses as the project progresses through its milestones. Long-term, Poodlana has plans to take the brand fully global, using its core East Asian community as a springboard. Poodlana is going after international partnerships, high-profile event appearances, and multi-language support. And finally, like any half-decent high-profile fashion icon, Poodlana has plans for some poodle philanthropy, with plans to support a range of canine charities.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 POODL إلى AUD
A$--
|1 POODL إلى GBP
￡--
|1 POODL إلى EUR
€--
|1 POODL إلى USD
$--
|1 POODL إلى MYR
RM--
|1 POODL إلى TRY
₺--
|1 POODL إلى JPY
¥--
|1 POODL إلى RUB
₽--
|1 POODL إلى INR
₹--
|1 POODL إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 POODL إلى PHP
₱--
|1 POODL إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 POODL إلى BRL
R$--
|1 POODL إلى CAD
C$--
|1 POODL إلى BDT
৳--
|1 POODL إلى NGN
₦--
|1 POODL إلى UAH
₴--
|1 POODL إلى VES
Bs--
|1 POODL إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 POODL إلى KZT
₸--
|1 POODL إلى THB
฿--
|1 POODL إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 POODL إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 POODL إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 POODL إلى MAD
.د.م--