سعر Polkarare (PRARE)
سعر Polkarare (PRARE) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.0013942. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 71.17K. يتم تحديث سعر PRARE مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Polkarare الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 46.13
- تغيير سعر Polkarare خلال اليوم هو +0.43%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 51.05M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر PRARE مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر PRARE.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Polkarare مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Polkarare مقابل USD هو $ -0.0003592840 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Polkarare مقابل USD هو $ -0.0005498213 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Polkarare مقابل USD هو $ -0.001384114485573188 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.43%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0003592840
|-25.76%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0005498213
|-39.43%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.001384114485573188
|-49.81%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Polkarare: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
+0.43%
+9.03%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
|1 PRARE إلى AUD
A$0.002258604
|1 PRARE إلى GBP
￡0.001129302
|1 PRARE إلى EUR
€0.001352374
|1 PRARE إلى USD
$0.0013942
|1 PRARE إلى MYR
RM0.006259958
|1 PRARE إلى TRY
₺0.04935468
|1 PRARE إلى JPY
¥0.219823514
|1 PRARE إلى RUB
₽0.141692546
|1 PRARE إلى INR
₹0.120138214
|1 PRARE إلى IDR
Rp22.855734048
|1 PRARE إلى PHP
₱0.0822578
|1 PRARE إلى EGP
￡E.0.0704071
|1 PRARE إلى BRL
R$0.008532504
|1 PRARE إلى CAD
C$0.002007648
|1 PRARE إلى BDT
৳0.170831326
|1 PRARE إلى NGN
₦2.171647746
|1 PRARE إلى UAH
₴0.059211674
|1 PRARE إلى VES
Bs0.0738926
|1 PRARE إلى PKR
Rs0.389985624
|1 PRARE إلى KZT
₸0.739232724
|1 PRARE إلى THB
฿0.048350856
|1 PRARE إلى TWD
NT$0.046161962
|1 PRARE إلى CHF
Fr0.001268722
|1 PRARE إلى HKD
HK$0.010846876
|1 PRARE إلى MAD
.د.م0.014067478