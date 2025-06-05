سعر Pilot3 (PTAI)
سعر Pilot3 (PTAI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 264.76K. يتم تحديث سعر PTAI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Pilot3 الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر Pilot3 خلال اليوم هو -23.03%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 461.97M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر PTAI مقابل USD.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Pilot3 مقابل USD هو $ -0.000171940512576243 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Pilot3 مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Pilot3 مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Pilot3 مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.000171940512576243
|-23.03%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Pilot3: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+1.47%
-23.03%
-19.25%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What Is Pilot3 (PTAI)? Pilot3 (PTAI) is a next-generation, non-custodial trading hub that integrates Decentralized Finance and Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI) to enhance crypto trading. It features adaptive AI agents capable of analyzing markets, simulating strategies, and autonomously executing trades across multiple blockchain networks. These agents provide real-time market insights, predictive sentiment analysis, and personalized trade recommendations, simplifying the trading process for users of all experience levels. Key features of Pilot3 (PTAI) include: AI-Powered Agents: Dynamic agents that learn and adapt to market conditions, optimizing trading strategies. DeFAI Integration: Combines decentralized finance tools with AI to offer transparent and efficient trading solutions. Cross-Chain Compatibility: Operates across various blockchain ecosystems, expanding trading opportunities. Real-Time Insights: Provides up-to-date market data and sentiment forecasts to inform trading decisions. Automated Portfolio Management: Allows for automated adjustments to portfolios based on AI-driven analysis. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer, Pilot3 aims to turn market complexity into clarity and profitability. What Is the $PTAI Token? The $PTAI token is the native utility token of the Pilot3 ecosystem. It serves multiple purposes, including: Access to Premium Features: Unlock advanced tools and functionalities within the Pilot3 platform. Governance: Participate in decision-making processes regarding the development and direction of the platform. Incentives and Rewards: Earn rewards for contributing to the ecosystem, such as providing liquidity or referring new users. Holding $PTAI tokens empowers users to have a stake in the Pilot3 ecosystem and benefit from its growth. Who Are the Founders of Pilot3? Pilot3 was developed by a team of experts in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance. While specific details about the founders are not provided in the available documentation, the team is committed to creating an innovative trading platform that leverages the power of AI and DeFi to serve the crypto trading community. Where Can I Buy $PTAI Tokens? As of now, $PTAI tokens can be acquired through: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/21392
