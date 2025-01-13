سعر NovaX (NOVAX)
سعر NovaX (NOVAX) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.227108. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر NOVAX مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق NovaX الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 123.14
- تغيير سعر NovaX خلال اليوم هو -0.42%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر NOVAX مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر NOVAX.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر NovaX مقابل USD هو $ -0.0009732611475904 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر NovaX مقابل USD هو $ -0.0460777150 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر NovaX مقابل USD هو $ -0.0233064815 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر NovaX مقابل USD هو $ -0.0256853155505724 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.0009732611475904
|-0.42%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0460777150
|-20.28%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0233064815
|-10.26%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.0256853155505724
|-10.16%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر NovaX: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.30%
-0.42%
-1.94%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle. What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being. History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023 What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement 1. Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem 2. Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions. 3. DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions. 4. NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs. 5. Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies. 6. Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 NOVAX إلى AUD
A$0.36791496
|1 NOVAX إلى GBP
￡0.18395748
|1 NOVAX إلى EUR
€0.22029476
|1 NOVAX إلى USD
$0.227108
|1 NOVAX إلى MYR
RM1.01971492
|1 NOVAX إلى TRY
₺8.0396232
|1 NOVAX إلى JPY
¥35.80811836
|1 NOVAX إلى RUB
₽23.08098604
|1 NOVAX إلى INR
₹19.56989636
|1 NOVAX إلى IDR
Rp3,723.08137152
|1 NOVAX إلى PHP
₱13.399372
|1 NOVAX إلى EGP
￡E.11.468954
|1 NOVAX إلى BRL
R$1.38990096
|1 NOVAX إلى CAD
C$0.32703552
|1 NOVAX إلى BDT
৳27.82754324
|1 NOVAX إلى NGN
₦353.75023404
|1 NOVAX إلى UAH
₴9.64527676
|1 NOVAX إلى VES
Bs12.036724
|1 NOVAX إلى PKR
Rs63.52664976
|1 NOVAX إلى KZT
₸120.41720376
|1 NOVAX إلى THB
฿7.87610544
|1 NOVAX إلى TWD
NT$7.51954588
|1 NOVAX إلى CHF
Fr0.20666828
|1 NOVAX إلى HKD
HK$1.76690024
|1 NOVAX إلى MAD
.د.م2.29151972