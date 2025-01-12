سعر Meblox Protocol (MEB)
سعر Meblox Protocol (MEB) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر MEB مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Meblox Protocol الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 7.40
- تغيير سعر Meblox Protocol خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر MEB مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر MEB.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Meblox Protocol مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Meblox Protocol مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Meblox Protocol مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Meblox Protocol مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-0.95%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-1.83%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Meblox Protocol: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-0.03%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Meblox is committed to creating a traffic gateway linking the metaverse, providing value enabling based on the trust mechanism at the bottom of blockchain, and fully promoting the development and application of the metaverse ecology, thus ushering the metaverse ecology into a new era. Meblox is a digital aggregator version of Roblox, the world's largest online multiplayer creation game, which will be connected to VR and motion sensing devices to become a more immersive 3D virtual reality platform. Meblox connects the creators of the entire network to build a virtual entertainment and social product UGC platform through the bottom-layer consensus protocol based on decentralized blockchain technology. It carries the assets and identities of users with the bottom-layer mechanism of blockchain, forms a complete commercial closed loop with the token economy system, and creates the world's top player community. Meblox has a complete metaverse economic system and ecological structure, which consists of four elements. The first is digital creation, which is the beginning of the metaverse economy. Without creation, there would be no goods for trade. The second is digital assets, which imply property rights and are the premise of transactions. Meblox will pay full attention to the value and security of users' digital assets. The third is the digital marketplace, which provides a place for transactions in the digital world and establishes the rules that everyone must follow. It is the core of the digital economy and one of the core infrastructures that enable the metaverse to thrive. Meblox will build a perfect matching engine and transaction mechanism in the digital market to facilitate circulation and conversion.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 MEB إلى AUD
A$--
|1 MEB إلى GBP
￡--
|1 MEB إلى EUR
€--
|1 MEB إلى USD
$--
|1 MEB إلى MYR
RM--
|1 MEB إلى TRY
₺--
|1 MEB إلى JPY
¥--
|1 MEB إلى RUB
₽--
|1 MEB إلى INR
₹--
|1 MEB إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 MEB إلى PHP
₱--
|1 MEB إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 MEB إلى BRL
R$--
|1 MEB إلى CAD
C$--
|1 MEB إلى BDT
৳--
|1 MEB إلى NGN
₦--
|1 MEB إلى UAH
₴--
|1 MEB إلى VES
Bs--
|1 MEB إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 MEB إلى KZT
₸--
|1 MEB إلى THB
฿--
|1 MEB إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 MEB إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 MEB إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 MEB إلى MAD
.د.م--