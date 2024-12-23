سعر MaxxChain (PWR)
سعر MaxxChain (PWR) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 214.28K. يتم تحديث سعر PWR مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق MaxxChain الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 503.75
- تغيير سعر MaxxChain خلال اليوم هو -1.04%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 249.61M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر PWR مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر PWR.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر MaxxChain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر MaxxChain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر MaxxChain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر MaxxChain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-1.04%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|+21.30%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-44.65%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر MaxxChain: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
-1.04%
-17.19%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? MaxxChain is an emerging Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain, powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The project is designed to simplify the crypto space for developers, projects, and users. It aims to foster education, growth, and innovation by providing a user-friendly environment for creating and executing smart contracts. What makes your project unique? MaxxChain stands out through its ambassadorial approach, collaborating with developers and projects to collectively thrive within the ecosystem. This distinct ethos emphasizes growth, knowledge sharing, and user-friendly tools. Integration of their trio of $MAXX utility tokens across MaxxChain, BSC, and ETH networks showcases its commitment to collaborative marketing efforts while the ongoing expansion of their comprehensive knowledge base empowers users to make informed project-related decisions within the ecosystem. History of your project. Maxx's origins trace back to a token project within a defunct chain. In response, the team transitioned to building a chain oriented towards inclusive growth and collaboration. The objective extends beyond being a top-tier layer 1 exchange; MaxxChain aspires to become an educational cornerstone in the crypto space. What’s next for your project? With our native coin, PWR, recently being launched on a centralized exchange, accompanied by vital on-chain utilities, the Maxx team has set their sights solely on chain growth. Their roadmap involves attracting innovative projects to bolster MaxxChain's role as an enticing DeFi platform. The project aims to simplify the crypto journey while expanding its mining pool network, ensuring security and decentralization. What can your token be used for? At the heart of MaxxChain's ecosystem lies the native coin, PWR. Functioning akin to BNB and ETH, PWR facilitates seamless value transfer and utility within the network. This integral role underscores its significance in MaxxChain's infrastructure, fostering a dynamic environment for transactions and interactions.
