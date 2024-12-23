سعر MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)
سعر MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.304956. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 12.40M. يتم تحديث سعر EMAID مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق MaidSafeCoin الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 8.76K
- تغيير سعر MaidSafeCoin خلال اليوم هو -3.21%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 40.64M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر EMAID مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر EMAID.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر MaidSafeCoin مقابل USD هو $ -0.0101380906645762 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر MaidSafeCoin مقابل USD هو $ +0.0156436938 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر MaidSafeCoin مقابل USD هو $ +0.0222438870 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر MaidSafeCoin مقابل USD هو $ -0.00802431695986606 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.0101380906645762
|-3.21%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0156436938
|+5.13%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0222438870
|+7.29%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.00802431695986606
|-2.56%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر MaidSafeCoin: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.02%
-3.21%
+2.68%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
