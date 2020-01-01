توكنوميكس Kinesis Silver (KAG)
معلومات Kinesis Silver (KAG)
What is Kinesis silver (KAG)? Kinesis silver (KAG) is a silver-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis silver (KAG) token is backed by 1 ounce of investment-grade silver bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAG is to reintroduce physical silver backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis silver (KAG) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAG enables physical silver bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAG allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical silver, while earning a monthly yield. What makes KAG unique? In an economic first, KAG holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAG holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAG - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their silver on the platform. Unlike other silver tokens, KAG can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAG holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAG, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced silver as a currency. Can I redeem my silver? Every single ounce of silver underpinning KAG is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other silver-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits, making redemption unfeasible for everyday investors.
توكنوميكس Kinesis Silver (KAG) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Kinesis Silver (KAG)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Kinesis Silver (KAG): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Kinesis Silver (KAG) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن KAG التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن KAG التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس KAG، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن KAG!
توقعات سعر KAG
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه KAG؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار KAG الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.